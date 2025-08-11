Baaghi 4 teaser: Tiger Shroff returns as vengeful "hero and villain"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 : The much-awaited official teaser for Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 4' has been unveiled. Days after teasing fans with a bloodied poster, the actor confirmed the release date on Saturday, only to add to the growing buzz.

The teaser opens on a sombre note with Tiger's voiceover in the background. As the character recalls the tragic loss of a loved one, the teaser continues with violent visuals, actions, and a lot of drama.

Tiger Shroff makes a fierce entry as Ronny, this time taking over as both the "hero and the villain" of his story. He appears fuelled by vengeance, armed, and driven by a rage that leaves no enemy breathing.

"Har Aashiq Ek Villain Hain... No escape. No mercy. Brace yourself a Bloody, Violent Love Story begins. #Baaghi4Teaser Out Now," Tiger wrote in the caption.

Actor Sanjay Dutt is seen as a menacing killer antagonist, setting the stage for the "bloody and violent" story. "This is Dutt like you've never seen him before completely unleashed," the makers said about his role.

The teaser also includes glimpses of the lead actresses, Sonam Bajwa and debutant Harnaaz Sandhu, who also ace the action scenes.

Earlier this March, the makers released an intense new poster of the film on Tiger's 35th birthday. He was seen in a fierce and darker look, exuding a powerful aura. In the poster, Tiger's face was partially visible with blood dripping from his forehead while he held a cigarette between his lips.

"This time he is not the same," read the tagline in the poster.

Sharing the same on his Instagram handle, Tiger expressed gratitude towards the franchise that helped him become an "action hero."

"The franchise that gave me an identity and allowed me to express my eagerness to prove myself as an action hero...is now the franchise that is changing my identity. He's definitely not the same this time, but I hope you guys accept him the way you did 8 years ago," the actor wrote in the post.

Tiger completed the shooting of 'Baaghi 4' in July this year and shared the update with his fans. With pictures of himself from the sets, he wrote, "And finally it comes to an end ... thank you for all your love and allowing this franchise to reach so far. Don't think I've ever bled as much for any film. This one's for you. #4 coming soon."

A fourth instalment in the beloved 'Baaghi' franchise, the film is directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

'Baaghi 4' will be released on September 5, 2025.

