Baahubali & Bhallaladeva team up to defeat Raktadeva in 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood'

Mumbai, May 2 Indian auteur S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘Baahubali’ is set to get an animated makeover with the upcoming streaming series ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’.

The trailer of the animated series was unveiled on Thursday, and it shows Baahubali and Bhallaladeva joining hands to protect the kingdom of Mahishmati and the throne from the warlord Raktadeva.

The series is directed by Jeevan J. Kang & Navin John and produced by Rajamouli. It promises to take the audiences into an animated world of Baahubali showcasing epic adventure, brotherhood, betrayal and conflict.

Creator and producer of ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’, S.S. Rajamouli said, “The world of Baahubali is vast, and the film franchise was the perfect introduction to the same. However, there’s so much more to explore, and that’s where ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’ comes into the picture. This story will reveal for the first time many unknown twists in the lives of Baahubali and Bhallaladeva and a dark secret long forgotten as the two brothers must save Mahishmati”.

Rana Dagubatti, the actor who played Bhallaladeva in the ‘Baahubali’ franchise, said, "The film franchise of ‘Baahubali’ has built its legacy; I am excited to see the legacy being continued with animated storytelling format. This new chapter of Baahubali and Bhallaladeva’s life will unfold many more mysteries of the Baahubali world”.

Produced by Graphic India, Arka Mediaworks production, S.S. Rajamouli, Sharad Devarajan and Shobu Yarlagadda, ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’ drops on Disney+ Hotstar on May 17, 2024.

