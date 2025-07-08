Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda recalls tension he experienced prior to film's release!

Chennai, July 8 With just a couple of days to go for one of India's most spectacular blockbusters 'Baahubali The Beginning' to complete 10 years, one of the film's producers, Shobu Yarlagadda, has now recalled how nerve wracking and tense the moments before the film's release were.

Taking to his X timeline, Shobu Yarlagadda wrote, "In a few days, it will be 10 years of @BaahubaliMovie “The Beginning” theatrical release! Around this time leading up to the release and a few days after the release were the most nerve racking and tense moments me and all of us involved with the film lived through."

The producer went on to say, "I was looking back at some of the screenshots I had taken at that time and saved and these bring back a flood of memories. Do you remember what you were thinking about #Baahubali at the time of release of Part 1? "

He went on to attach tweets of film critics, who had praised the film after the press screening in Mumbai on July 9. The producer also posted tweets of articles predicting the film's performance at the box office and the craze for the film among audiences.

It may be recalled that Baahubali: The Beginning, the first of a two-part franchise directed by S S Rajamouli and featuring actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubatti, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah in the lead, released on July 10, 2015. The film smashed box office records to emerge a huge blockbuster.

Meanwhile, The makers of the franchise are gearing up to re-release the film in October this year to celebrate the second part of the film completing eight years.

Producer Shobu Yarlagadda, whose firm Arka Media produced the immensely popular blockbuster directed by S S Rajamouli, had made this announcement on his X timeline a few days ago.

He had said, "And on this special day, I am thrilled to inform you all that we are planning an Indian and international re-release of @BaahubaliMovie in October this year. It won't just be a re-release, it will be a year of celebration for our beloved fans! Expect nostalgia, new reveals, and a few epic surprises along the way. Stay tuned! #ReliveTheEpic! #BaahubaliReturns"

'Baahubali 2', the second instalment of the immensely popular Baahubali franchise, released on over 9,000 screens worldwide in 2017.

The film, which was made on a lavish budget of Rs 250 crore, raked in over a whopping ₹1800 crores worldwide, thereby becoming the highest grossing Indian film of all time. It also has the distinction of being the first Indian film to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark in terms of collections. As of 2025, Baahubali 2 remains the highest grossing film in India.

The film, apart from emerging an emphatic global success at the box office, also won widespread critical acclaim. It won awards, both at the National and international levels. The film, which won three National Awards -- For Best Stunt Choreography, Best Special Effects and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment -- at the 65th National Film Awards, also won the Saturn Award for Best International Film at the 44th Saturn Awards.

