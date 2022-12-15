Baahubali producer slams BJP minister’s comments on Deepika Padukone’s clothes in Besharam Rang

Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda has expressed his anger at MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra’s statements. The politician had said that ‘Pathaan was full of faults’ and had ‘toxic mentality’ and threatened to stop the film’s screening in Madhya Pradesh.Yarlagadda quote-tweeted the post on Twitter and wrote, “We are really hitting rock bottom now.”

The minister had said, “The outfits that have been worn in the song are objectionable. It is evident that polluted minds are behind filming this song. Anyway, Deepika Padukone has been a supporter of the Tukde Tukde gang when she went for the JNU protests and that is why, I would like to request that they should correct the visuals of the song, correct the costumes, or else the permission to release this film in MP should be given or not will be a thinkable question.” Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan’s first film in four years and will release on January 25 next year. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the story sees him as a ruthless spy, ready for a face-off with John Abraham.