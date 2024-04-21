Baalveer to begin journey of self-discovery, lock horns with Aageel in Season 4

Mumbai, April 21 Actor Dev Joshi, who is poised to reprise the titular role of Baalveer in the upcoming season of the children's show, has shared that this time Baalveer will delve into a journey of self-discovery and will confront Aageel and other unknown enemies.

The new season of the show also features Aditi Sanwal as Kashvi, and Ada Khan as the formidable antagonist Aageel.

The Baalveer cast pledges to present a captivating fantasy spectacle that will ignite children's imaginations.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Dev said: "I'm overjoyed and filled with immense gratitude as we gear up to stream Season 4 of ‘Baalveer’. This time around, fans can expect more thrilling action as Baalveer battles against Aageel and many unknown enemies and their formidable army."

"The transformation goes beyond physical strength as Baalveer embarks on a journey of self-discovery, learning invaluable lessons of empathy, compassion, and the true meaning of heroism. With this fresh energy and determination, I'm excited to get back into action and don the cape that protects and preserves," he added.

‘Baalveer’ drops on May 6 on Sony LIV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor