Babil Khan Calls Bollywood ‘Fake’, Accuses Celebs of Rudeness, Deletes Instagram Account

On social media, a video of actor Babil Khan, son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, went viral. Babil talks about feeling estranged in the film industry in the widely shared video, and he is clearly distraught and crying. He states, "Bollywood is so f***ed, Bollywood is so, so rude." Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, and even Arijit Singh are the names that Babil cites in the video. He is heard saying, As of now, Babil hasn’t commented on the video and the clip isn’t visible on his Instagram Stories either, but the incident has definitely struck a chord with viewers and sparked conversations about mental health and the emotional toll of navigating Bollywood. After the video went viral, he deleted his Instagram account, according to Pinkvilla’s report.

He said, "What I mean to say is that, I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Arjun Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal and Adarsh Gourav and even... Arijit Singh? There are so, so many more names. Bollywood is so f***ed. Bollywood is so, so rude." In the second half, he is heard saying, “Bollywood is the most fakest, fakest, fakest industry that I’ve ever ever been a part of. But there are few people that want Bollywood to be better…I got to show to you so much more, so much more, so much more. I have so much more to give you.”

The video is posted by an instagram handle called instantbollywood with caption, “Crying Babil Khan leaves fans concerned, posts then deletes video about ‘screwed’ Bollywood, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor.”

Many users have reacted to this video. A user wrote that Babil reminded him of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote, “Brother suddenly reminded me of Sushant Singh Rajput... stay strong Babli.” Another user wrote, “I am so sorry he feels that way! But he is right, all these so called nepo babies can't even act! Still they get so many opportunities!”

Social Media Influencer Kate Sharma commented on this post. She said that this is the reason she is not working in movies, “Babil please stay strong.... god will makes ways for you and give you what u deserve. people who asked me meri film kab aa rahi hain " kisko mann karega aisi fake industry mein kaam karne jaha there is no care for emotions they just want to use you #shitty I am soooo happy being on social media.... happy to create content for my social media family..we are together strong & safe at least.”

