Babil Khan deletes Instagram account after posting emotional video about alleged Bollywood bullying

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 : Actor and son of late actor Irrfan Khan, Babil Khan, was seen on Sunday breaking down in several stories on his Instagram account, lashing out at several actors and talking about the pressures and challenges of being part of Bollywood. Babil later deleted his Instagram account.

Videos from his Instagram posts was shared widely on social media shedding light on the bullying he allegedly faced in Bollywood.

Following the video's release, Babil's Instagram account became inaccessible, and users who attempted to visit the profile were met with a message indicating that the account had been removed.

In the now-deleted video, Babil appeared visibly emotional and fought back tears as he opened up about the pressures and challenges of being in the Hindi film industry.

He spoke candidly about the difficulties he had allegedly encountered within Bollywood, which had caused him emotional distress.

Babil, who made his acting debut with the critically acclaimed film 'Qala' and was recently seen in 'Logout', has always been open about his struggles following the tragic loss of his father, Irrfan Khan.

The young actor has been vocal about the emotional toll of losing his father and has often shared heartfelt tributes to him on social media.

On the recent anniversary of Irrfan Khan's passing, Babil shared a poignant post that read, "With you, without you. Life goes on. With me, without me. Soon I'll be there. With you, not without you. And we will run together, and fly. Drink from waterfalls, pink not blue. I will hug you so tight, and I will cry. Then we'll laugh, just like we used to. I miss you."

