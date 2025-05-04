Babil Khan deletes Instagram profile after on-camera breakdown

Mumbai, May 4 After sharing a shocking video of himself breaking down in front of camera, actor Babil Khan has now deleted his Instagram profile.

The web search of the actor’s Instagram profile doesn’t yield any result, and shows the webpage wired to Instagram account as non-existent.

Earlier, Babil, who is the son of the late Indian acting legend Irrfan Khan, shared a video (which was later deleted), where he appears visibly upset and in tears as he speaks about feeling alienated in the film industry.

In the video, Babil mentions several names, including Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and even Arijit Singh.

In the video, the actor as heard saying, “What I mean to say is that, I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Arjun Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal and Adarsh Gourav and even... Arijit Singh? There are so, so many more names. Bollywood is so f******. Bollywood is so, so rude”.

Earlier, Babil reflected on the legacy of his late father, as he said that even though his 'baba' is no longer here, he is still here through his powerful performances on screen. Babil, who appeared as a guest on Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, was seen talking about his father and his legacy.

Talking to Harssh and Bharti, Babil said: “The love you had for him, that is very precious. I feel like that. Because you can be a fan, but the thing you had for him, because of that, like me, Ayaan, we feel a responsibility. It's more than just a fan. And that love, I feel, can make a person immortal. Baba is not here today, but he is still here because of the work he did”.

Babil shared that while the world may have seen Irrfan Khan as a larger-than-life figure or even godlike in his talent, to him, he was simply his “Baba”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor