Babil Khan on Surviving London University Life: 'I Moved with Bare Minimum Pocket Money

Babil Khan, celebrated for his performances in Qala, Friday Night Plan, and The Railway Men, recently shared nostalgic memories from his university days in London. The young actor opened up about the struggles he faced while studying abroad, which he fondly recalls as some of the best days of his life. In his post, Babil also looked back on a particular moment during an interview where his father, Irrfan Khan’s honesty left a lasting impact on him.

Opening up about his tight budget, Babil revealed that he received a monthly allowance of 600 pounds, but London’s high cost of living and the thrill of college life quickly drained it. “I went to London on minimum pocket money," he shared. He even revealed that on a tight budget, he often worked at bars and stadiums, including iconic locations like Lord’s Cricket Ground and Wembley Stadium. "I worked bars and bartended at Lord’s, Wembley, and even some intense football stadiums where fans would literally assault you if you didn’t pour that Guinness right,” he added.

To manage through the rest of the month, Babil turned to creative ways of earning. Leveraging his skills, he started making music videos for rappers, describing it as one of the ways he managed to keep going despite the challenges. "I shot music videos for rappers, took ketchup from McDonald’s, and bread from my friend when the pocket money ran out because 600 pounds in London for a month is barely enough—ask anyone attending uni in London."

Alongside his videography gigs, Babil also bartended at Lord’s Stadium and Wembley. He remembers the bartending shifts fondly and even humorously added, “Till today I bet anybody to pour it better than me.” His jobs not only provided extra cash but also enriched his student experience, allowing him to work in iconic settings while mingling with London’s diverse crowds. Reflecting on those days, Babil expressed a sense of pride and resilience. He wished his father could have seen how he had made it out of those struggles and grown into a stronger person. He mentioned, "I wish I could have shown him that boy bab