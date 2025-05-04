Babil Khan's family releases statement after he posts emotional videos about alleged Bollywood bullying

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 : After actor and son of late actor Irrfan Khan, Babil Khan's videos from his now deleted Instagram account were shared widely on social media, his family and team on Sunday released a clarification statement.

"Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon," the statement shared by his family and team read.

"Babil has been widely misinterpreted," it said.

"That said, a video of Babil has been widely misinterpreted and taken out of context. In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema," the statement read.

"His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry," the statement further read.

The family asked mediapersons and public to "consider the full context of his words", "We respectfully urge media publications and the public to consider the full context of his words rather than drawing conclusions from fragmented video clips.

Babil Khan, was seen on Sunday breaking down in several stories on his Instagram account, lashing out at several actors and talking about the pressures and challenges of being part of Bollywood. Babil later deleted his Instagram account.

Videos from his Instagram posts was shared widely on social media shedding light on the bullying he allegedly faced in Bollywood.

Following the video's release, Babil's Instagram account became inaccessible, and users who attempted to visit the profile were met with a message indicating that the account had been removed.

In the now-deleted video, Babil appeared visibly emotional and fought back tears as he opened up about the pressures and challenges of being in the Hindi film industry.

He spoke candidly about the difficulties he had allegedly encountered within Bollywood, which had caused him emotional distress.

Babil, who made his acting debut with the critically acclaimed film 'Qala' and was recently seen in 'Logout', has always been open about his struggles following the tragic loss of his father, Irrfan Khan.

The young actor has been vocal about the emotional toll of losing his father and has often shared heartfelt tributes to him on social media.

On the recent anniversary of Irrfan Khan's passing, Babil shared a poignant post that read, "With you, without you. Life goes on. With me, without me. Soon I'll be there. With you, not without you. And we will run together, and fly. Drink from waterfalls, pink not blue. I will hug you so tight, and I will cry. Then we'll laugh, just like we used to. I miss you."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor