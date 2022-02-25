Babita Phogat joins Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp' as fourth contestant

Wrestler Babita Phogat has been confirmed as the fourth contestant on the reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Earlier, television actor Nisha Rawal, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and model-turned-actor Poonam Pandey were confirmed to be on the show.In a promo shared on Instagram, Babita could be heard saying, “Aapne mere upar bani film toh dekhi hi hogi. Lekin ab main aa rahi hoon asli dangal karne (You must have seen the film made on my life. But now, I am coming to give you a real fight).”

Talking about being a part of Lock Upp, Babita said in a statement, “I am very excited to get into a show like Lock Upp because I have never done a show like this which is live for 24 hours. So I am very glad and excited at the same time to be a part of this show. With this show, people will get to know what I am. Previously, the audience has known me from the film Dangal. So, now people will get to know my real personality, my likes, and dislikes, and how I am in my real life as a person.”Lock Upp will feature 16 celebrities put in a jail set-up for 72 days, who will be denied access to even basic amenities. Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel will stream live on ALTBalaji and MX Player, starting 27th February – 2022.