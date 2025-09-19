Babul Supriyo expresses grief on Zubeen Garg’s demise, calls him “Pride of Assam”

Mumbai Sep 19 Bollywood singer and music composer Zubeen Garg passed away on the 19th of September, post a scuba diving accident in Singapore.

Mumbai Sep 19 Bollywood singer and music composer Zubeen Garg passed away on the 19th of September, post a scuba diving accident in Singapore.

The news has shaken the entirety of Bollywood, especially the music industry. Bollywood singer Babul Supriyo took to his social media account to express his grief and offer condolences. He wrote, “Shocked & deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Zubin Garg, an extremely talented 'free soul', a friend & a colleague. He was the Pride of Assam and took his talent beyond borders, winning hearts everywhere, nationally & internationally. My sincere condolences to his family. #GoneTooSoon.”

Bollywood star singer Shaan too recently took to his social media account to share an old picture featuring him and Zubeen. He captioned it as, “Zubin is truly a king!! Lived on his own terms... Left on his own terms. Once again I realised how I haven’t kept in touch with such a darling friend, such a warm, uncomplicated, pure-hearted gentle soul... and regretted why I didn’t call him every time I thought about him... We have so many crazy memories together, but all from a very, very long time ago... I guess I will meet him in another dimension someday... Cheers, Brother.”

Zubeen Garg, who passed away on the 19th of September, following a scuba diving accident in Singapore, was immediately rescued from the sea by the Singapore police and rushed to a nearby hospital where he was admitted to the ICU. But despite multiple efforts and intensive care, doctors could not save him. Zubeen had travelled to Singapore a few days ago for the fourth North East India festival at Suntec, scheduled for the 20th and 21st of September. Just a day before the tragedy, the singer had shared a warm invitation for fans on his social media account.

A video that is recently going viral on social media shows that only a few hours before his untimely demise, Zubeen was seen enjoying street live music as a part of the audience in Singapore and even took to the stage to sing a few lines. Viewers are calling it probably his last stage performance.

The singer is survived by his wife, Garrima Saika Garg, who is a fashion designer and costume director.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor