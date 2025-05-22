Babul Supriyo is a fan of Tom Cruise's life lessons on accomplishing dreams

Mumbai, May 22 Singer-politician Babul Supriyo admires Hollywood star Tom Cruise's inspiring life lessons on pursuing dreams with relentless passion and unwavering determination.

Supriyo took to Instagram, where he shared an interview snippet of Cruise’s interview, where the Hollywood star is being asked about “what advice would you give to people who find it hard to do something brave?”

To which, Cruise, who will be seen in ‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’, said: “You just have to write down your dream and then write down a list of how do you accomplish that. What do I need to do? What do I need to learn to be able to accomplish those goals? And that's what I do (sic).”

“I don't just sit there and worry about it. I just start doing it. And don't be so worried if you're afraid. It's like, okay, I feel it. It's like, that's fine. Just keep working through it. Really, the fear you feel is the unknown. It's what you don't know. And just kind of recognize that, that it's okay not to know and work towards a knowingness of things.”

Cruise emphasized the importance of taking action gradually rather than overthinking things.

“And the only way to do it is not to be in your head on it, but just to start looking, go out and start doing it, one step at a time. When I'm training people or I'm training myself, I'm always thinking, I'm going to learn how to crawl before I walk, walk before I jog, jog before I run, run before I sprint. And then I sprint out of a plane or off a cliff before I do that.”

Babul took to the caption section, he added: “Find this clip from a Tim Cruise interview extremely relevant in this 'Mad Mad Dog Eat Dog World' (sic) Have always loved this quote by Mark Twain: ‘I have had a 1000 frightful dreams but very few actually happened’.”

Babul added: “Fear of the unknown is perhaps the most damaging negative attribute that can stop you on your 'Own Path' path…”

The latest Mission: Impossible movie takes great care to wind details from films throughout the 30-year-old franchise into its storyline.

The latest installment follows Cruise's Ethan Hunt as he and his team continue the battle over an advanced artificial intelligence known as the Entity that has the ability to destroy the world if put in the wrong hands or allowed to run amok independently, which was first introduced in 2023's Dead Reckoning.

“Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning” will hit the theaters May 23.

