Baby John: Salman Khan To Make Cameo in Varun Dhawan Action-Packed Film

Varun Dhawan is back in action with the upcoming film 'Baby John,' produced by Atlee. The movie follows the story of an ex-cop who fakes his death to raise his daughter safely. However, he must confront his past when his old enemies resurface, endangering his daughter's life. The film has been making headlines due to its intriguing storyline, and now, the addition of megastar Salman Khan in a cameo role adds to the excitement.

According to Peepingmoon.com, this will be the first collaboration between Atlee and Salman Khan. The filming of "Baby John" is almost complete, with only a song and Salman Khan's sequence left to shoot. The production team plans to finish filming by next month, after which the film will undergo extensive post-production work. The release date is set for December 25, 2024.

Kalees, a Tamil filmmaker, is directing the movie, and Sumit Arora, known for his work on "Jawan," has written the dialogues. Meanwhile, Salman Khan has announced his Eid special movie "Sikandar" on his birthday. Varun Dhawan, the lead actor of "Baby John," is currently spending time with his family as they welcome a baby girl.