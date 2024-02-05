Baby John Teaser: Varun Dhawan-Keerthy Suresh Starrer To Release On THIS Date

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has teamed up with filmmaker Atlee for his upcoming movie 'VD 18'. The much-anticipated film has been officially titled 'Baby John,' and its teaser has been revealed, sparking excitement among fans. While not much has been disclosed about the plot, 'Baby John' is expected to be an action entertainer.

Varun Dhawan shared the teaser on social media, announcing a worldwide release date of May 31, 2024. The film, set to hit theaters on May 1, 2024, also features Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles. Presented by Atlee, 'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran and produced by Priya Atlee and Murad Khetani.

Atlee, who made his Bollywood debut with the blockbuster 'Jawan,' highlighted the film's success opening doors to Hollywood opportunities for him. He mentioned interactions with Hollywood professionals during 'Jawan,' leading to offers and invitations to work in Hollywood. Atlee shared insights in an interview, stating, "They asked me, ‘If you want to work in Hollywood, let us know.’ So, it isn’t a taste which is very desi. It is something superheroic and it has a very basic rhythm. I thought this idea only works for us, but it is working globally."

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in 'Bawaal,' alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Anjuman Saxena, Mukesh Tiwari, and Gunjan Joshi. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie is currently streaming on Prime Video. 'Baby John' adds to Varun Dhawan's diverse filmography, and fans are eagerly anticipating the release of this action-packed venture.