'Baby John': Varun Dhawan brings "girl dad energy" to bts pics with Zara Zyanna

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 : Actor Varun Dhawan, who is preparing for the release of his upcoming action-packed film 'Baby John,' recently treated fans with a series of behind-the-scenes pictures with his young co-star Zara Zyanna where the actor showed his "girl dad energy."

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Varun posted a series of adorable moments.

The first picture featured Varun riding a bike with little Zara sitting in front, both flashing big smiles. Another picture showed the 'Bhediya' actor in a sharp black tuxedo holding Zara, who looks angelic in a white frock.

In another frame, Zara can be seen lying on a bed as Varun lovingly holds and kisses her hand.

The last picture showed Varun sporting a tiny ponytail, while Zara beams at the camera.

Along with the pictures, the actor added a caption that read, "Girl dad energy Tu mera tu mera babies day out."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDbo07TOpqs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Earlier this month, the entire team of the film unveiled 'Baby John' trailer in a grand style. The three-minute-long trailer is all enough to create excitement among moviegoers as it is loaded with mass action.

Varun with his thriller performance stole everyone's attention like never before. From being a police officer to a doting father and to falling in love with Keerthy Suresh's character, Varun displayed a wide range of emotions in the trailer.

Jackie Shroff looked menacing as the antagonist in the film. Wamiqa Gabbi is also a part of the film.

The trailer ended on a surprising note as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan marked a tiny appearance. We saw a brief glimpse of Salman's eyes. However, his face is covered in a black cloth.

The trailer concluded with Salman wishing everyone, "Merry Christmas" in advance.

'Baby John' is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.

Directed by Kalees and presented by Atlee, the film is scheduled to be released on December 25.

