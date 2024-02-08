'Baby on its way', say Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar; actress five-month pregnant

Mumbai, Feb 8 Director Aditya Dhar of 'Uri' fame and his actress wife Yami Gautam Dhar, who are gearing up for their upcoming release 'Article 370', are also expecting her first child.

The couple confirmed the pregnancy at the film's trailer event in Mumbai on Thursday.

Talking to the media about film, meanwhile, Aditya said 'Article 370', which draws its name from the now-abrograted constitutional provision that gave Jammu & Kashmir a special status, is a "ghar ki film" with his wife and his brother Lokesh. Then he went on to say, "And a baby on its way."

Gautam, who is five months' pregnant, was visibly touched by her husband's words. She said, "If I cry right now listening to him, everyone will say, 'it's the pregnancy hormones', but genuinely this is so heartwarming."

The actress arrived at the media interaction with her husband and her co-actor in the film, Priya Mani.

She, incidentally, essayed the role of a RAW agent in Aditya Dhar's directorial debut film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

The film, with Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, presented a dramatised account of India's surgical strike in response to Pakistan's 2016 Uri attack.

Yami and Aditya tied the nuptial knot on June 4, 2021, and have been going strong on both professional and personal fronts.

They kept their romance under wraps until finally taking the wedding vows in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, 'Article 370' is slated for release on February 23.

