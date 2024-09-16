'Baby Reindeer' sweeps Emmys with four wins, including Best Limited Series

Los Angeles [US], September 16 : The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards saw a significant win for Netflix's gripping stalker drama 'Baby Reindeer', which captured four Emmys on Sunday night.

The series, a powerful adaptation of Richard Gadd's stage play and real-life experiences, secured victories in several key categories.

'Baby Reindeer' clinched the prestigious award for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, marking a major achievement for the show.

Richard Gadd, who not only stars in but also created the series, was honoured with Emmys for both Best Actor and Best Writer.

His portrayal of an aspiring comedian tormented by a relentless stalker has been widely praised for its intensity and depth.

Jessica Gunning also received accolades, winning Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role in the series.

The evening was particularly special for Gunning, as it marked her first Emmy win. The show's success didn't stop there; it also earned awards for Casting and Editing at the Creative Arts Emmys held the previous week.

In addition to the wins, 'Baby Reindeer' received nominations for several other categories, including Supporting Actress for Nava Mau and Supporting Actor for Tom Goodman-Hill.

Both Mau and Goodman-Hill, along with Gunning, received their first-ever Emmy nods this year.

Weronika Tofilska was recognised for her direction, though she did not win in that category.

The show, which premiered in the UK and quickly climbed Netflix's charts to become the top series there, also secured a spot at No. 2 in the US before eventually landing as the 10th most-watched Netflix show of all time, according to Variety.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards streamed live in India exclusively on Lionsgate Play.

