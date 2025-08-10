Bachchans return to Mumbai after family vacation; Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Aaradhya spotted at airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 : Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were spotted together with their daughter Aaradhya at Mumbai airport early Sunday morning after returning from vacation.

The trio looked cheerful as they exited the airport, smiling for the photographers before getting into their car. Aaradhya was seen holding her mother's hand while walking, and Abhishek walked slightly ahead of them.

The 'Dhoom' actor wore a casual blue hoodie with a beige jacket and black pants. Aishwarya, on the other hand, opted for a black top with a matching coat and blue pants. Aaradhya was dressed in an all-black outfit.

Rumours about tension between the two reportedly began in July last year when Aishwarya and her daughter attended Anant Ambani's wedding without the Bachchan family. The rest of the family, including Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Shweta, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Naveli, attended the event together, leading to speculation about their separation. However, the rumours were later put to rest after the two were spotted together at various events.

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2007. They welcomed Aaradhya in November 2011.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 and has not yet announced her next project. Abhishek was last seen in Kaalidhar Laapata and will next appear in Siddharth Anand's King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor