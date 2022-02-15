Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar flaunts his rugged look in new poster, Trailer out on February 18

Akshay Kumar has booked this Holi for his next release, Bachchan Pandey. The actor has announced the film will release in theatres on March 18. The film, also stars Kriti Sanon Jacqueline Fernandez, stars Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi and Prateik Babbar. Now the Mission Mangal star has unveiled his new look from the Farhad Samji directorial. The poster also came with power-packed dialogue which read, “Mujhe Bhai Nahi, Godfather Bolte Hain”. In the caption, Akshay spilled beans about his character and revealed that the trailer of Bachchhan Paandey will be releasing on February 18.

This is one character that has more shades than a paint shop! #BachchhanPaandey aapko daraane, hasaane, rulaane sab ke liye ready hai. Please give him all your love 🙏🏻

Trailer Out on 18th Feb, 2022. pic.twitter.com/zsEhEnwPeZ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 15, 2022

Bachchan Pandey is said to revolve around a gangster but aspires to be an actor while Kriti Sanon is a journalist who wishes to become a director. The film is written by Nischay Kuttanda and directed by Farhad Samji. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on Christmas, 2020 but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.


