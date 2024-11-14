'Back In Action' trailer: Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx turn into spies in espionage comedy

Washington [US], November 14 : Actors Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz are all set to share screen space in the high-energy espionage comedy, 'Back in Action'.

On November 14, Netflix dropped the teaser trailer of 'Back in Action', which shows Foxx and Diaz on a thrilling ride as a married couple forced back into their old jobs as spies.

"Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown," a synopsis reads, as per People.

The Seth Gordon-helmed action comedy stars Diaz and Jamie Foxx as Emily and Matt.

Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott, McKenna Roberts, Rylan Jackson and Jamie Demetriou also star in 'Back in Action'. Seth Gordon, known for 'Horrible Bosses' has directed the film, which he co-wrote with Brendan O'Brien.

"'Back in Action' stands out as Diaz's first movie role since 2014's 'Annie', which Foxx also starred in. Diaz's return to acting was first announced in June 2022, and she and Foxx were later seen filming the action-comedy as soon as December of that year. Production on the movie continued through January 2024. The film's production made headlines in April 2023 when Foxx had a medical emergency that interrupted filming for a period of time," according to People.

Foxx returned to set in January after being hospitalised and assuring supporters that he was "on his way to recovery" in May 2023.

'Back in Action' marks the third time Foxx and Diaz have collaborated onscreen together after 1999's Any Given Sunday and Annie. Diaz will follow up the role with a part in Jonah Hill's upcoming film Outcome, reported People.

'Back in Action' is on Netflix on January 17.

