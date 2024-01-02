Backstreet Boys' singer AJ McLean announces divorce from Rochelle after 12 years of marriage

Los Angeles [US], January 2 : American singer and dancer AJ McLean and his wife Rochelle DeAnna McLean have announced their divorce after 12-years of marriage.

They had announced in March that they had temporarily split and hoped to reconcile in the future, as per People.

On AJ's Instagram, the couple declared the end of their relationship.

They wrote, "As you all know we have been separated for over a year now. While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage. It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision."

They added, "Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest way possible with friendship and co-parenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter. We appreciate your kindness, respect, and privacy at this time."

AJ and Rochelle married in Los Angeles in December 2011. They had met three years before while she was working as a waiter in a restaurant, as per People.

"Marriage is hard but worth it. We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future.

They added, "The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time. Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved."

