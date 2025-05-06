Bad Bunny announces global tour: Concerts to be held in Japan, Brazil and more

Washington DC [US], May 6 : After wrapping a 30-date residency in his home island of Puerto Rico on September 14, the reggaeton star Bad Bunny will begin an international stadium tour in late November that'll keep him booked and busy through July 2026, reported Variety.

As per the outlet, the Grammy-winning artist will visit 23 cities starting with Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, and will travel through Costa Rica, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, Japan, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Poland, and Italy, before wrapping in Belgium on July 22, 2026.

Tickets for the shows, presented by Live Nation and Rimas Nation, will go on sale starting May 9 at depuertoricopalmundo.com, reported Variety.

As per the outlet, the singer Bad Bunny released his sixth solo album, "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" ("I Should Have Taken More Photos"), in January.

His third No. 1 album on the Billboard albums chart, "Debi" is an ode to Puerto Rico. It remains in the top 10 on the May 10-dated list at No. 7, according to Variety.

This announcement comes as he prepares a residency in Puerto Rico called "No Me Quiero Ir de Aqui," to be held at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan starting on July 11.

As per Variety, the tour dates "DeBI TiRAR MaS FOToS World Tour" Dates:

*NOT A LIVE NATION DATE

Nov 21 | Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic | Estadio Olimpico*

Dec 05 | San Jose, Costa Rica | Estadio Nacional

Dec 10 | Mexico City, Mexico | Estadio GNP

Dec 11 | Mexico City, Mexico | Estadio GNP

Jan 23 | Medellin, Colombia | Estadio Atanasio Girardot

Jan 30 | Lima, Peru | Estadio Nacional*

Feb 05 | Santiago, Chile | Estadio Nacional

Feb 13 | Buenos Aires, Argentina | Estadio River Plate

Feb 20 | Sao Paulo, Brazil | Allianz Parque

Feb 28 | Sydney, Australia | ENGIE Stadium

March 2026 | Tokyo, Japan

May 22 | Barcelona, Spain | Estadi Olimpic

May 26 | Lisbon, Portugal | Estadio Da Luz

May 30 | Madrid, Spain | Riyadh Air Metropolitano

May 31 | Madrid, Spain | Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Jun 20 | Dusseldorf, Germany | Merkur Spiel-Arena

Jun 23 | Arnhem, Netherlands | Gelredome

Jun 27 | London, UK | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Jul 01 | Marseille, France | Orange Velodrome

Jul 04 | Paris, France | La Defense Arena

Jul 10 | Stockholm, Sweden | Strawberry Arena

Jul 14 | Warsaw, Poland | PGE Narodowy

Jul 17 | Milan, Italy | La Maura

Jul 22 | Brussels, Belgium | King Baudouin Stadium

The first nine shows are exclusive to Puerto Rican residents, with the remaining shows being open to the public.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor