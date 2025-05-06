Bad Bunny announces global tour: Concerts to be held in Japan, Brazil and more
By ANI | Updated: May 6, 2025 05:02 IST2025-05-06T04:56:56+5:302025-05-06T05:02:34+5:30
Washington DC [US], May 6 : After wrapping a 30-date residency in his home island of Puerto Rico on September 14, the reggaeton star Bad Bunny will begin an international stadium tour in late November that'll keep him booked and busy through July 2026, reported Variety.
As per the outlet, the Grammy-winning artist will visit 23 cities starting with Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, and will travel through Costa Rica, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, Japan, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Poland, and Italy, before wrapping in Belgium on July 22, 2026.
Tickets for the shows, presented by Live Nation and Rimas Nation, will go on sale starting May 9 at depuertoricopalmundo.com, reported Variety.
As per the outlet, the singer Bad Bunny released his sixth solo album, "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" ("I Should Have Taken More Photos"), in January.
His third No. 1 album on the Billboard albums chart, "Debi" is an ode to Puerto Rico. It remains in the top 10 on the May 10-dated list at No. 7, according to Variety.
This announcement comes as he prepares a residency in Puerto Rico called "No Me Quiero Ir de Aqui," to be held at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan starting on July 11.
As per Variety, the tour dates "DeBI TiRAR MaS FOToS World Tour" Dates:
*NOT A LIVE NATION DATE
Nov 21 | Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic | Estadio Olimpico*
Dec 05 | San Jose, Costa Rica | Estadio Nacional
Dec 10 | Mexico City, Mexico | Estadio GNP
Dec 11 | Mexico City, Mexico | Estadio GNP
Jan 23 | Medellin, Colombia | Estadio Atanasio Girardot
Jan 30 | Lima, Peru | Estadio Nacional*
Feb 05 | Santiago, Chile | Estadio Nacional
Feb 13 | Buenos Aires, Argentina | Estadio River Plate
Feb 20 | Sao Paulo, Brazil | Allianz Parque
Feb 28 | Sydney, Australia | ENGIE Stadium
March 2026 | Tokyo, Japan
May 22 | Barcelona, Spain | Estadi Olimpic
May 26 | Lisbon, Portugal | Estadio Da Luz
May 30 | Madrid, Spain | Riyadh Air Metropolitano
May 31 | Madrid, Spain | Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Jun 20 | Dusseldorf, Germany | Merkur Spiel-Arena
Jun 23 | Arnhem, Netherlands | Gelredome
Jun 27 | London, UK | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Jul 01 | Marseille, France | Orange Velodrome
Jul 04 | Paris, France | La Defense Arena
Jul 10 | Stockholm, Sweden | Strawberry Arena
Jul 14 | Warsaw, Poland | PGE Narodowy
Jul 17 | Milan, Italy | La Maura
Jul 22 | Brussels, Belgium | King Baudouin Stadium
The first nine shows are exclusive to Puerto Rican residents, with the remaining shows being open to the public.
