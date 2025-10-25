Bad Bunny dominates 2025 Latin Billboard Music Awards with 11 wins
Miami [US], October 25 : Rapper Bad Bunny emerged as the biggest winner at the 2025 Latin Billboard Music Awards, sweeping an impressive 11 wins and reaffirming his dominance in the music scene.
The 'Titi Me Pregunto' singer came in strong across multiple categories, including artist of the year, songwriter of the year and top Latin album for Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, among others. Rauw Alejandro also got his flowers as a finalist in major categories, including artist of the year, tour of the year, and top Latin album for Cosa Nuestra, as per The Hollywood Reporter.
Karol G earned five nominations for her hit "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido," including Latin Airplay Song of the Year. She was also named a finalist in several major categories Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year, Hot Latin Songs Female Artist of the Year, and Top Latin Rhythm Album for "Tropicoqueta."
Overall, Karol G took home six awards in total.
Check out the winners in select categories below.
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Fuerza Regida
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Tito Double P
Artist of the Year, New
Aleman
Clave Especial
FloyyMenor
Kapo
Neton Vega (WINNER)
Tour of the Year
Aventura
Chayanne
Luis Miguel
Rauw Alejandro
Shakira (WINNER)
Crossover Artist of the Year
Ayra Starr
Benny Blanco (WINNER)
Bruno Mars
ROSE
Rvssian
Ty Dolla $ign
Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Fuerza Regida
Karol G
Neton Vega
Tito Double P
SONGS CATEGORIES
Global 200 Latin Song of the Year
Bad Bunny, "Baile Inolvidable"
Bad Bunny, "DTMF"
Bad Bunny, "Nuevayol"
Karol G, "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido" (WINNER)
Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, "Tu Boda"
Hot Latin Song of the Year
Bad Bunny, "Baile Inolvidable"
Bad Bunny, "DTMF" (WINNER)
Bad Bunny, "EOO"
Bad Bunny, "Nuevayol"
Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, "Tu Boda"
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event
Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, "Me Jalo"
Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, "Tu Boda" (WINNER)
Rauw Alejandro & Bad Bunny, "Que Pasaria..."
Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos, "Khe?"
Tito Double P & Peso Pluma, "Dos Dias"
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Neton Vega
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Tito Double P
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female
Karol G (WINNER)
Selena Gomez
Shakira
Yailin La Mas Viral
Young Miko
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Clave Especial
Fuerza Regida (WINNER)
Grupo Frontera
Julion Alvarez y Su Norteno Banda
The Marias
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year
Double P
Interscope Capitol Labels Group
Rimas (WINNER)
Sony Music Latin
Warner Latina
Latin Airplay Song of the Year
Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, "Me Jalo"
Karol G, "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido" (WINNER)
Natti Natasha, "Desde Hoy"
Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos, "Khe?"
Shakira, "Soltera"
Latin Airplay Label of the Year
Interscope Capitol Labels Group
Rimas
Sony Music Latin (WINNER)
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Sales Song of the Year
Bad Bunny, "Baile Inolvidable"
Bad Bunny, "DTMF"
Bad Bunny, "Nuevayol"
Karol G, "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido" (WINNER)
Xavi & Manuel Turizo, "En Privado"
Streaming Song of the Year
Bad Bunny, "Baile Inolvidable"
Bad Bunny, "DTMF" (WINNER)
Bad Bunny, "Nuevayol"
Karol G, "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"
Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, "Tu Boda"
ALBUM CATEGORIES
Top Latin Album of the Year
Bad Bunny, Debi Tirar Mas Fotos (WINNER)
Neton Vega, Mi Vida Mi Muerte
Peso Pluma, Éxodo
Rauw Alejandro, Cosa Nuestra
Tito Double P, Incomodo
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Junior H
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Tito Double P
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female
Becky G
Cazzu
Kali Uchis
Karol G (WINNER)
Shakira
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Aventura
Clave Especial
Fuerza Regida (WINNER)
Grupo Frontera
Julion Alvarez y Su Norteno Banda
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year
Double P
Interscope Capitol Labels Group
Rimas
Sony Music Latin (WINNER)
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
LATIN POP CATEGORIES
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo
Danny Ocean
Enrique Iglesias
Kali Uchis
Luis Fonsi
Shakira (WINNER)
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Ha*Ash
Jesse & Joy
Mana (WINNER)
Morat
Sin Bandera
Latin Pop Song of the Year
Danny Ocean & Kapo, "Imaginate"
Maluma, "Cosas Pendientes"
Rauw Alejandro, "Carita Linda"
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco & The Marias, "Ojos Tristes"
Shakira, "Soltera" (WINNER)
Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year
AP Global
Interscope Capitol Labels Group
Sony Music Latin (WINNER)
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Top Latin Pop Album of the Year
Cazzu, Latinaje
Danny Ocean, Babylon Club
Kapo, Por Si Alguien Nos Escucha (WINNER)
Latin Mafia, Todos Los Dias Todo El Dia
Quevedo, Buenas Noches
Top Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year
Interscope Capitol Labels Group
Sony Music Latin (WINNER)
Universal Music Enterprises
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
TROPICAL CATEGORIES
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo
Elvis Crespo
Jerry Rivera
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos (WINNER)
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Aventura (WINNER)
Chino & Nacho
Grupo Niche
La Sonora Dinamita
Monchy & Alexandra
Tropical Song of the Year
Bad Bunny, "Baile Inolvidable"
Grupo Frontera & Romeo Santos, "Angel"
Karol G, "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido" (WINNER)
Rauw Alejandro, "Tu Con Él"
Xavi & Manuel Turizo, "En Privado"
Tropical Airplay Label of the Year
Grupo Frontera
Interscope Capitol Labels Group
Rimas
Sony Music Latin (WINNER)
Warner Latina
Top Tropical Album of the Year
Grupo Kual? Dinastia Pedraza, Los Reyes De La Cumbia Sonidera: En Mexico
Los Hermanos Rosario, Grandes Éxitos
Natti Natasha, En Amargue
Prince Royce, Eterno
Rubby Perez, Rubby Perez !Grandes Éxitos! (WINNER)
Top Tropical Albums Label of the Year
Discos Fuentes
Sony Music Latin (WINNER)
The Orchard
Universal Music Enterprises
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
