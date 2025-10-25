Bad Bunny dominates 2025 Latin Billboard Music Awards with 11 wins

Miami [US], October 25 : Rapper Bad Bunny emerged as the biggest winner at the 2025 Latin Billboard Music Awards, sweeping an impressive 11 wins and reaffirming his dominance in the music scene.

The 'Titi Me Pregunto' singer came in strong across multiple categories, including artist of the year, songwriter of the year and top Latin album for Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, among others. Rauw Alejandro also got his flowers as a finalist in major categories, including artist of the year, tour of the year, and top Latin album for Cosa Nuestra, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Karol G earned five nominations for her hit "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido," including Latin Airplay Song of the Year. She was also named a finalist in several major categories Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year, Hot Latin Songs Female Artist of the Year, and Top Latin Rhythm Album for "Tropicoqueta."

Overall, Karol G took home six awards in total.

Check out the winners in select categories below.

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Fuerza Regida

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

Artist of the Year, New

Aleman

Clave Especial

FloyyMenor

Kapo

Neton Vega (WINNER)

Tour of the Year

Aventura

Chayanne

Luis Miguel

Rauw Alejandro

Shakira (WINNER)

Crossover Artist of the Year

Ayra Starr

Benny Blanco (WINNER)

Bruno Mars

ROSE

Rvssian

Ty Dolla $ign

Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Fuerza Regida

Karol G

Neton Vega

Tito Double P

SONGS CATEGORIES

Global 200 Latin Song of the Year

Bad Bunny, "Baile Inolvidable"

Bad Bunny, "DTMF"

Bad Bunny, "Nuevayol"

Karol G, "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido" (WINNER)

Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, "Tu Boda"

Hot Latin Song of the Year

Bad Bunny, "Baile Inolvidable"

Bad Bunny, "DTMF" (WINNER)

Bad Bunny, "EOO"

Bad Bunny, "Nuevayol"

Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, "Tu Boda"

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, "Me Jalo"

Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, "Tu Boda" (WINNER)

Rauw Alejandro & Bad Bunny, "Que Pasaria..."

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos, "Khe?"

Tito Double P & Peso Pluma, "Dos Dias"

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Neton Vega

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female

Karol G (WINNER)

Selena Gomez

Shakira

Yailin La Mas Viral

Young Miko

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Clave Especial

Fuerza Regida (WINNER)

Grupo Frontera

Julion Alvarez y Su Norteno Banda

The Marias

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year

Double P

Interscope Capitol Labels Group

Rimas (WINNER)

Sony Music Latin

Warner Latina

Latin Airplay Song of the Year

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, "Me Jalo"

Karol G, "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido" (WINNER)

Natti Natasha, "Desde Hoy"

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos, "Khe?"

Shakira, "Soltera"

Latin Airplay Label of the Year

Interscope Capitol Labels Group

Rimas

Sony Music Latin (WINNER)

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Sales Song of the Year

Bad Bunny, "Baile Inolvidable"

Bad Bunny, "DTMF"

Bad Bunny, "Nuevayol"

Karol G, "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido" (WINNER)

Xavi & Manuel Turizo, "En Privado"

Streaming Song of the Year

Bad Bunny, "Baile Inolvidable"

Bad Bunny, "DTMF" (WINNER)

Bad Bunny, "Nuevayol"

Karol G, "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"

Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, "Tu Boda"

ALBUM CATEGORIES

Top Latin Album of the Year

Bad Bunny, Debi Tirar Mas Fotos (WINNER)

Neton Vega, Mi Vida Mi Muerte

Peso Pluma, Éxodo

Rauw Alejandro, Cosa Nuestra

Tito Double P, Incomodo

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Junior H

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female

Becky G

Cazzu

Kali Uchis

Karol G (WINNER)

Shakira

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Aventura

Clave Especial

Fuerza Regida (WINNER)

Grupo Frontera

Julion Alvarez y Su Norteno Banda

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year

Double P

Interscope Capitol Labels Group

Rimas

Sony Music Latin (WINNER)

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

LATIN POP CATEGORIES

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo

Danny Ocean

Enrique Iglesias

Kali Uchis

Luis Fonsi

Shakira (WINNER)

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Ha*Ash

Jesse & Joy

Mana (WINNER)

Morat

Sin Bandera

Latin Pop Song of the Year

Danny Ocean & Kapo, "Imaginate"

Maluma, "Cosas Pendientes"

Rauw Alejandro, "Carita Linda"

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco & The Marias, "Ojos Tristes"

Shakira, "Soltera" (WINNER)

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year

AP Global

Interscope Capitol Labels Group

Sony Music Latin (WINNER)

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Top Latin Pop Album of the Year

Cazzu, Latinaje

Danny Ocean, Babylon Club

Kapo, Por Si Alguien Nos Escucha (WINNER)

Latin Mafia, Todos Los Dias Todo El Dia

Quevedo, Buenas Noches

Top Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year

Interscope Capitol Labels Group

Sony Music Latin (WINNER)

Universal Music Enterprises

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

TROPICAL CATEGORIES

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo

Elvis Crespo

Jerry Rivera

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos (WINNER)

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Aventura (WINNER)

Chino & Nacho

Grupo Niche

La Sonora Dinamita

Monchy & Alexandra

Tropical Song of the Year

Bad Bunny, "Baile Inolvidable"

Grupo Frontera & Romeo Santos, "Angel"

Karol G, "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido" (WINNER)

Rauw Alejandro, "Tu Con Él"

Xavi & Manuel Turizo, "En Privado"

Tropical Airplay Label of the Year

Grupo Frontera

Interscope Capitol Labels Group

Rimas

Sony Music Latin (WINNER)

Warner Latina

Top Tropical Album of the Year

Grupo Kual? Dinastia Pedraza, Los Reyes De La Cumbia Sonidera: En Mexico

Los Hermanos Rosario, Grandes Éxitos

Natti Natasha, En Amargue

Prince Royce, Eterno

Rubby Perez, Rubby Perez !Grandes Éxitos! (WINNER)

Top Tropical Albums Label of the Year

Discos Fuentes

Sony Music Latin (WINNER)

The Orchard

Universal Music Enterprises

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

