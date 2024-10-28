Bad Bunny endorses Kamala Harris after Trump rally's racist joke about Puerto Rico

Washington [US], October 28 : Latin artist Bad Bunny has lent support for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris moments aftre a speaker at a Donald Trump rally in New York city's Madison Square Garden made after a racist joke about Puerto Rico referring to it as a "floating island of garbage."

Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin have also showed support to Harris.

The rally featured comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who made offensive comments about Latinos, Jews, and Black people, key groups in the upcoming election.

Hinchcliffe joked, "I think it's called Puerto Rico," referring to a "floating island of garbage."

Bad Bunny, whose official name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, reacted strongly by sharing a video of Kamala Harris lashing out at Trump for delaying $20 billion in hurricane relief after the devastating Hurricanes Irma and Maria hit the island in 2017.

In the video Harris said, "There is so much at stake in this election for Puerto Rican voters and for Puerto Rico."

Bad Bunny shared another clip from Harris where she says, "I will never forget what Donald Trump did, and what he did not do, when Puerto Rico needed a caring and a competent leader." The popular singer used his platform to highlight Harris' message and call out Trump's neglect of the island.

Jennifer Lopez, who also has Puerto Rican roots posted a portion of Harris' video to her Instagram Story, along with a screenshot of Harris' plan for Puerto Rico.

Ricky Martin too shared both Harris' video and a clip of Hinchcliffe making the racist joke.

With the election just around the corner, Harris has gained support from several other celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Chris Rock, and George Clooney.

