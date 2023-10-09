Bad Bunny shares this update about his new album

Los Angeles [US], October 9 : Bad Bunny is all set to come up with his fifth solo studio album and follow-up to his record-smashing 'Un Verano Sin Ti'.

The newly-announced "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Manana" ("Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow") will be out on Friday, October 13, Variety reported.

These details were shared via a video teaser that the Puerto Rican hitmaker posted on Instagram. In the visual, a masked-up Bad Bunny walks past a crowd of paparazzi and enters a bustling restaurant with characters who stare as he makes his way through the dining area. A worker greets him, and then the camera pans to debut the singer's new buzzcut hairstyle reminiscent of the style he had as a trap rapper back in 2018.

"El dia mas esperado por muchos ya llego..." ("The day most anticipated by many has arrived..."). On Spotify, the tracklist appears as 22 songs and each one is titled "Fuego" ("Fire")," the post read.

The last musical release from Bad Bunny was his feature on Drake's "For All the Dogs," and his solo single "Un Preview," which appears as part of the song's 22-song tracklist.

