'Bad Cop' role allowed Saurabh Sachdeva to explore new side of his skills as an actor

Mumbai, June 10 Actor Saurabh Sachdeva, who is known for his roles in ‘Manmarziyaan’, ‘Vadh’, and ‘Sacred Games’, among others, feels that his character in the upcoming streaming show ‘Bad Cop’ allowed him to explore a new side of his skills as an actor.

In 'Bad Cop', Saurabh plays ACP Arif Sheikh, who is hot on the heels of a suspect in a murder case.

“When I was approached for ‘Bad Cop’, the script immediately caught my interest. The story is strong and multilayered, with each character contributing a unique flavour to the story.

“I was particularly drawn to my character since it presented a new challenge and allowed me to explore another side of my skills as an actor. The series' creative team is highly skilled, and I couldn't let go of the opportunity to work with them. So saying yes was an easy choice," Saurabh said.

Also starring Gulshan Devaiah and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in key roles, ‘Bad Cop’ drops on Disney+ Hotstar on June 21.

