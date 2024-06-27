'Bad Newz': Check out new posters of 'dono baap' Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk fight over pregnant Triptii Dimri

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 : Creating excitement among fans ahead of the trailer release, the makers of romantic comedy-drama 'Bad Newz' starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk unveiled a new poster.

Vicky took to Instagram and treated fans with exciting fans with new posters.

Clad in a black dress, Triptii flaunts her baby bump with Vicky and Ammy sitting on either side in the first poster.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8tYsHIIRsV/?

The second poster captures Vicky and Ammy knocking each other down in fun manner with pregnant Triptii in the middle.

"Aap Dono He Baap Hain," written on the poster.

Sharing the posters, Vicky wrote, "Yeh one in a million nahi... one in a billion hai! Get ready for this rare comedy inspired by true events!#BadNewz TRAILER OUT TOMORROW!!!In cinemas 19th July!"

The trailer is set to release on June 28.

Vicky on Monday shared a hilarious video of himself teasing fans with an update about the trailer.

Following a popular Instagram trend of continuing an old existing video, he added his twist to it.

The video opens with a first clip showing a chair being busted in the air and the man sitting on it flying in the air as a result of the blast. Then, Vicky can be seen falling on his couch from somewhere in the air, making an illusion of continuation.

He was heard saying in the video, "Ek good news hai. Bad Newz trailer jaldi aa raha hai."

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Taiyaar ho jaao, Trailer aa raha hai apna!!! #BadNewz."The film announcement was made in March this year.

Vicky delighted fans with a major surprise after he shared a series of posters also starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

Sharing the news, Vicky on his Instagram wrote, "Bringing in the only good news this Monday...and it's #BadNewz! Expect the unexpected filled with masti, mazaa aur bohot saara confusion! In cinemas on 19th July 2024!"

Previously titled 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam', 'Bad Newz' marks the first collaboration between Vicky, Triptii, and Ammy.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film also stars Neha Dhupia. It was in July 2023 when the stars wrapped the film's shoot.

The film is all set to release in theatres on July 19.

Apart from this, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in 'Sam Bahadur'. The actor will be next seen sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in 'Chhava'. Vicky plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Rashmika takes on the role of his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale, in the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor