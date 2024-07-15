Bad Newz Stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk Travel In Delhi Metro (Watch Video)

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk is currently promoting upcoming romantic comedy film Badnewz. Song Tauba Tauba has become famous on social media and every single person is grooving over that. The cast of the film went to metro . Several pictures and videos of the actors travelling in metro have surfaced on social media platforms.

Vicky, Triptii, and Ammy, known for their cool and calm demeanor, were spotted in casual yet stylish attire as they shared a laugh inside the metro. They were seen interacting with fellow passengers in the video, showcasing their down-to-earth personalities. Triptii Dimri, a Delhi girl, took Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk on a fun outing in the Delhi metro during their promotions.

Dilli ki kudi, Triptii Dimri takes her Mehboob - Vicky Kaushal and Sanam - Ammy Virk out and about in Delhi metro during the promotions of #BadNewz! pic.twitter.com/N9QtO119nn — Dainik Savera News & Media Network (@Faridsavera2634) July 15, 2024

Triptii's character grapples with a rare medical condition, heteropteran superfecundation, where she is pregnant with children from two men. Fans are eagerly anticipating how this theme will be portrayed and the eventual resolution. In the meantime, Vicky Kaushal's song "Tauba Tauba" has captivated audiences, trending at number 1. Fans were just starting to handle his charisma when Vicky and Triptii teased an upcoming romantic number, captivating fans with their on-screen chemistry.