'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': Akshay Kumar unveils new intriguing poster, teaser to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 : Makers of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' on Tuesday treated fans with a new poster along with a teaser release date.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a new update about the film with his fans.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "When it comes to saving the world, tere piche tera yaar khada hai! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTeaser out tomorrow."

In the poster, Tiger and Akshay with intense looks and guns in their hands.

As soon as the poster was uploaded, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "A grand come back loading of Khiladi Kumar Sir."

Another user commented, "Yeah can't wait, finally the day is about to come to watch these duo together akshay sir x tiger sir."

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles.

The makers will be unveiling the film's official teaser on January 24.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

The film has been shot in unseen and exotic locales across Scotland, London, India and UAE.

Excited about the release, Ali Abbas earlier said, "I am delighted to be an integral part of such a big franchise. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is very close to the audience's heart and bringing all the entertaining elements of this mass entertainer to the audience was a tough and enjoyable experience. On top of all, having slated its release for EID 2024, it will definitely be a treat for the audience to enjoy the festival with power-packed entertainment!"

Apart from this, Akshay will be seen next in the official Hindi remake of the Tamil drama film 'Soorarai Pottru', in the action thriller film 'Sky Force' and in the comedy film 'Welcome To The Jungle'.

