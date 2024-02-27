'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': New track 'Mast Malang Jhoom' from Akshay-Tiger starrer to be out Wednesday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 : Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' are all set to unveil the second track titled 'Mast Malang Jhoom'.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.

On Tuesday, Zee Music Company took to Instagram and shared a teaser of the song that they captioned, "You've seen the action. You've seen the bromance. Now watch us Jhoom! #MastMalangJhoom teaser out now: link in bio Song out tomorrow."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C32QX16B3qt/

In the short teaser of the party tack, Akshay and Tiger were seen performing their energetic dance moves.

The song will be out on February 28.

Recently, the makers of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' dropped the title track of the film.

Taking to X, Akshay shared the song and wrote, "Tere peeche tera yaar khada".

The music video shows Tiger and Akshay dancing together in khaki green outfits.

Shot against the beautiful backdrop of Jerash's Roman theatre in Abu Dhabi, the song is a visual treat for the fans. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's on-screen bromance dominates, exuding irrepressible charm.

The song is entirely different from the title track of the hit 1998 film, borrowing only the 'bade to bade miyan, chote miyan subhanallah' phrase from the original song. It is choreographed by Bosco-Caesar and sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Vishal Mishra. The lyrics are by Irshad Kamil.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

