Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Producer Jackky Bhagnani File Complaint Against Ali Abbas Zafar, Over Misuse of Funds Worth Crores

Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment have filed a complaint against filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for allegedly siphoning the subsidy funds he took from Abu Dhabi authorities during the shoot of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Reportedly, the complaint against Zafar was filed on September 3 and the director is likely to be summoned by the Bandra Police in Mumbai soon.In their complaint, Bhagnanis alleged fraud of Rs 9.50 crore by Ali Abbas Zafar and accused him of “coercion, criminal breach of trust, extortion, blackmailing, criminal intimidation, harassment, criminal defamation and money laundering”. The complaint further alleged that Zafar used these funds via a shell company in Abu Dhabi.



Ali Abbas Zafar also accused Bhagnanis of not paying him Rs 7.30 crores, his fee for directing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. As reported by Dainik Bhaskar, Zafar filed an official complaint with the Directors’ Association asking them to intervene. Following the complaint, the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) also sent a letter to Vashu Bhagnani, seeking an explanation for the unpaid dues.However, Pooja Entertainment denied Zafar’s claims and issued a statement which said, “The dues claimed do not constitute a legitimate claim and are liable to various set-offs, as informed to us by BMCM Films Ltd.” Later, FWICE also asked Ali Abbas Zafar to submit proof of his unpaid dues claim.

Meanwhile in June, several crew members accused the production house, Pooja Entertainment, for not clearing their payments on time. A crew member, Ruchita Kamble, took to Instagram to pen a long post where she urged others not to work with the production house. Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari also claimed that Vashu Bhagnani owes over ₹65 lakh to crew members who worked on three of his films-Mission Raniganj, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

In an official statement, Jackky said Akshay has asked for his payments from the film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, to be on hold until the entire cast and crew have been paid. Pooja Entertainment, set up in 1986, is known for backing projects such as Coolie no.1, Biwi no.1, Rangrezz, Shaadi no.1 and Jawaani Jaaneman.Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was a dud at the box office as it registered a business of ₹59.17 crores. It was made on a high budget of almost ₹350 crore. Also starring Prithviraj Sukumaaran, Alaya F and Manushi Chillar, the action film received poor reviews upon release.