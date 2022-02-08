Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff team up for Ali Abbas Zafar's action franchise

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen together for the first time in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan for director Ali Abbas Zafar.Tiger Shroff took to social media on Tuesday and unveiled the teaser of the film. He wrote, "Double Action, Double Dhamaka!! Ready Bade @akshaykumar akshaykumar toh khiladiyo ki tarah dikhaye heropanti ? So excited to present to you all , the Biggest action entertainer ever #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan."Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, has a quirky way to make the announcement with Tiger Shroff. He wrote, "The year you debuted in this world, I debuted in films. Phir bhi muqabla karoge Chote Miyan? Chal phir ho jaye full-on action! @tigerjackieshroff #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan Christmas 2023."

Veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani said, "It’s a film very close to my heart as it brought together two legends Amit ji and Govinda and was directed by my favourite Davidji. It is heartening to see my Chote Miyan Jackky recreate that magic along with Ali Abbas Zafar who has a brilliant vision for the film. I am so humbled to have Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff be our Bade Miyan and ChoteMiyan for a new generation of audiences in 2023."Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment presents Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in association with AAZ films. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar. This Pooja Entertainment production is set to release in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.