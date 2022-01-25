'Badhaai Do' trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar all set to break taboos linked to LGBTQ community

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film 'Badhaai Do' is guaranteed to leave you with a ton of entertainment along with an important message.

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film, which highlights the concept of lavender marriage (a marriage between a man and a woman for the purpose of hiding homosexuality).

In the trailer, Bhumi can be seen essaying the role of Suman Singh, a 31-year-old physical education teacher, who is interested in women. She marries a cop named Shardul Thakur (Rajkummar) to escape the pressure of their families.

The real twist in the story comes when Rajkummar's character hints that he is also a homosexual. Actors Sheeba Chadha and Seema Pahwa also marked their presence in the trailer.

Sharing the link of the trailer, Rajkummar took to Instagram and wrote, "It's one of those films, that came our way, touched our hearts in ways we can't explain. Some journeys are meant to be remembered forever."

Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, 'Badhaai Do', which is a sequel to the National Award-winning film 'Badhaai Ho', will be out in theatres on February 11.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor