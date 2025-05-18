'Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain' actress Hina Bajpai is inspired by this Bollywood diva

Mumbai, May 18 Actress Hina Bajpai, who portrays Kesar Bhabhi in "Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain" opened up about the Bollywood diva who lit a fire of acting within her and continues to fuel her passion every single day.

Hina revealed that actress Kangana Ranaut is her true inspiration, with her powerful roles and confident persona.

Talking about her beginnings, Hina shared, “When I first stepped into this industry, I started from zero—no connections, no background, just dreams. I slowly grew as an actor by watching those who started from scratch and reached great heights through hard work and passion. One such person who truly inspires me is Kangana Ranaut. Her journey from struggling days to becoming Bollywood’s queen is something I admire so much. She picks powerful roles, speaks boldly, and carries herself with such confidence—that’s what I love about her!”

With admiration in her eyes, she continued, “Looking at Kangana Ranaut, I have learned never to fear any role. If a character excites you, say yes and give it your 100%. I believe every character teaches you something new—you just need to mold yourself into it and make it your own. That’s how I approach my work now. Even while shooting for ‘Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain’, I keep learning from every actor around me. Every day is a chance to grow.”

According to Hina, a true role model does more than just inspire. “They don’t just teach—they light up something inside you,” she said.

Circling back to "Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain", set against the opulent backdrop of Rajasthan, the show talks about the rivalry between Chamkeeli and Chaina for the legacy of the haveli.

With Ishita Ganguly as Chamkeeli, the show also features Diksha Dhami as Chaina, and Sheel Verma as Jayveer.

Helmed by Raghuvir Shekhawat, the drama has been backed by Natkhat Productions.

"Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain" airs every Monday to Saturday at 9:00 PM, only on Shemaroo Umang!

