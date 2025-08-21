'Badlapur 2' in works? Here's what Prime Video India's multi-year Maddock Films deal reveals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 : If you enjoyed watching the Varun Dhawan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Badlapur back in 2015, then there's some exciting news for you!

A sequel may be in the works. Yes, you read it right. On Thursday, Prime Video India announced its multi-year post-theatrical licensing deal with Maddock Films, securing worldwide exclusive streaming rights to highly anticipated upcoming titles from the Indian production house.

Interestingly, the list features 'Badlapur 2'. However, it is unclear whether the film will feature a new cast or if Varun Dhawan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will reprise their roles.

"The slate also includes the highly anticipated Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Param Sundari that premieres in theatres on 29th August 2025, as well as Shiddat 2 and Badlapur 2, expansions of two highly successful franchises," read a press note.

The broader licensing collaboration also includes the Sriram Raghavan-directed Ikkis starring Agastya Nanda, in addition to several other films to be announced soon.

Speaking about the partnership, Dinesh Vijan, CEO & founder, Maddock Films, said, "We've always believed in telling stories that surprise, entertain, and resonateand in working with partners who share that belief. Prime Video has consistently championed cinema that transcends languages, geographies, and formats. From our horror-comedy universe to our most beloved franchises, our endeavour has always been to create worlds that audiences love to revisit. This strategic long-term post-theatrical licensing deal is a natural extension of our shared vision: to take Indian storytelling to a truly global stage. We're excited that these films will now continue their journey beyond theatres on Prime Video, reaching an even wider audience across the world."

Manish Menghani, director & head of content licensing, Prime Video, India, also opened up about the "strategic collaboration."

"We are thrilled to expand our strategic collaboration with Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films to continue delivering on our promise of bringing compelling stories to audiences across the world. This multi-film slate not only builds on the unique and wildly popular horror-comedy universe and franchise sequels but also brings in a distinctive blend of creative originality and fresh storytelling that is synonymous with Maddock. We look forward to entertaining our customers with the post-theatrical premieres of some of India's most eagerly awaited films," he said.

Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Thama' will also be out on Prime Video after theatrical release. 'Thama' will be released on Diwali this year. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, it is billed as the first love story in Maddock's horror comedy universe.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor