'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' fame Aakanksha Singh recites emotional poem for Kolkata rape-murder victim

Mumbai, Aug 15 Actress Aakanksha Singh on Thursday penned a heart-wrenching poem on the occasion of 78th Independence Day, referring to the news of the rape and murder of a female trainee doctor in Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Taking to Instagram, the diva, who essayed the role of Kiran in the 2017 movie 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, shared a Reel video, wherein she can be seen reciting a poem, written by her.

In the video, we can see the 34-year-old actress wearing a white shirt, and has kept her curly locks open.

We can hear her reciting a heart-wrenching poem in Hindi. She says, "Azaadi ka din hai, par azaadi mehsoos nahi hoti...azaadi khule aasmaan me udne ki...wo ghoorti hui aankhein... rooh par na jaane kitne ghaav de kar gayi hai... rok nahi paa rahi hain unhe koi salaakhein... din par din koi naya kissa saamne aata hai... rape, murder, torture hi bas samaj ki nishaani ban jata hai..."

"Azaadi ka din hai... sahi maayne me iska matlab koi na samjha hai... Bharat Mata ke samman ke liye.. har kisi ka josh sabse upar hai... par wahi aurton ko sirf istemaal kar ke chhoda jata hai... 'beti padhao beti bachao' nara sunne me bahut acha lagta hoga...par jab beti ki hi aabroo ko, hazaro ne nocha hoga...us padhne wali jagah par use kisi ne nahi bachaya...uske sapno ko, uski aabroo ko kya berahmi se koota hoga... azaadi jo mili hame, uske liye har jawan ko salam hai..." said Aakanksha in her poem.

"Bharat Mata ki raksha ke liye, lada har insaan hai... umeed hai ussi josh se, apradhon se azaadi milegi kabhi...desh ki har beti sukoon se, bina darr ke, khul ke firse hasegi kabhi... Happy Independence Day", she concluded.

The post is captioned as: "Poem- Azadi Mehsus Nahi Hoti... Written and recited by yours truly".

A fan wrote in the comment section: "So well thought, written and expressed.."

Earlier, the 'Malli Raava' fame actress took to Stories section and wrote: "#justiceformoumita...The recent incident at R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata is a chilling reminder that the safety of women is not just a concern for doctors but for everyone. If a woman is not safe even in her workplace, where can she be? This horrific crime is reminiscent of the Nirbhaya case, and it raises the same urgent questions about our society's treatment of women."

"Some leaders have suggested that women should avoid going out at night, but what if she's on night duty in what should be her safest environment? Is she even safe there? This could happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time. We must bring this issue to the forefront and demand justice. The perpetrators must be punished severely to set an example for others who might consider such heinous acts," read the note.

"The details of this case are beyond horrifying. The victim was found naked on the floor, her body broken and disfigured, bleeding incessantly, with shattered glass in her eyes. The pain she endured in her final moments is unimaginable. To make matters worse, her parents were denied access to her body for hours after they arrived at the crime scene. Evidence suggests that multiple people were involved, yet only one suspect has been arrested, and the case seems to be muddied by the institution, labeling the victim as 'psychotic' to cover their tracks," she said.

The post ended as: "This isn't just an issue for doctors anymore; it's a matter of basic humanity. Year after year, we seem to be descending to new levels of inhumanity. Those who hoped for change after the Nirbhaya case have been let down. It's been over a decade, and nothing significant has changed. This incident painfully highlights that being a woman-and in this case, a doctor on duty--can be a crime too. How many times We make our voices heard?? We failed as a society."

On the work front, she was last seen in the movie 'Runway 34'. She next has Telugu movie 'Shashtipoorthi' in the kitty.

