Badshah calls for truce between Diljit Dosanjh, A. P. Dhillon, cites own example of baseless fights

Mumbai, Dec 23 The controversy around Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh and singer-songwriter A. P. Dhillon appears to be snowballing. Now rapper Badshah seems to have jumped in to intervene between the two music superstars.

Badshah recently took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a note in which he presumably urged the two. He wrote, “Please don't make the mistakes that we made. The world is ours for the taking. Like they say ‘if you wanna go fast, go alone but if you wanna go far, go together’. United we stand”.

This comes after A. P. Dhillon, who is known for chartbusters like ‘Brown Munde’, ‘Excuses’, ‘Summer High’ and others, said during one of his shows that Diljit has blocked him on Instagram. In response, Diljit said while performing during his live show that the accusation is baseless, and he has not blocked anyone.

Soon after this, A. P. Dhillon took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a screen-recording which shows that he cannot view the content on Diljit’s Instagram handle as he has been blocked by the Punjabi superstar. Dhillon then shared another screen-recording which shows him getting the access to the content on Diljit’s handle after the latter unblocked him.

Diljit, on his part, responded to the allegations once again saying that all his fight is against the governments and he would never pick a fight with a fellow artist as he respects the art and the artists.

What Badshah inferred in his Instagram Story when he said, “Please don't make the mistakes that we made” is the infamous fallout between him and the rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh.

The two artists earlier worked together, and were reportedly a part of the music group Mafia Mundeer (founded by Honey Singh) along with Diljit. But, Badshah and Honey Singh found themselves at loggerheads.

Honey even went on to claim that Badshah was never a part of Mafia Mundeer as he came from an affluent family, and the core philosophy of Mafia Mundeer was to give a platform to struggling artists who found it difficult to materialise their dreams because of financial difficulties. Honey said that Badshah didn’t fit anywhere in the prerequisites of Mafia Mundeer given the influential status of his family.

Honey claimed that Badshah was only his client and not a partner at Mafia Mundeer, as he was paid by Badshah’s father to compose and program a song for his son.

