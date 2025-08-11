Badshah calls ‘Unfinished Tour’ in US, ‘closure, celebration, and commitment rolled into one’

Mumbai, Aug 11 Rapper Badshah, who is set to embark on his ‘Unfinished Tour’ in the US, has called the tour closure, celebration, and commitment rolled into one. The tour is specially curated for the Indian diaspora and Bollywood music lovers across the U.S.

After an abrupt and dramatic pause during his last U.S. tour in 2024, Badshah is set to take the stage once again.

Talking about the tour, Badshah said in a statement, “The Unfinished Tour is very special for me, it is more than just a comeback. It's closure, celebration, and commitment rolled into one. What happened in 2024 was unfortunate, but it made me even more determined to give my fans the show they truly deserve. With Mr. Sood and his team, I believe we will live up to that promise together. I’m coming back stronger, louder, and more grateful than ever. I’ve always had an amazing experience performing for the warm and energetic crowd in the U.S., and I’m especially excited to be back after what happened last year”.

The name of the tour, ‘Unfinished’, is a direct nod to Badshah’s previously interrupted U.S. tour in 2024, which had to be cancelled mid-way due to internal disputes among the previous promoters and production team. Despite Badshah’s electrifying presence on stage and a packed audience in Dallas, the show was abruptly halted, leaving fans in shock and the artist deeply devastated. Unwilling to compromise on the quality of his performances or his fans’ experience, Badshah and his team made the difficult decision to cancel the remaining cities and return to India.

The tour is organised by Intense Entertainment, owned by Manish Sood and Deepa Sahani Sood, Indian-born U.S. citizens who have successfully organised over 100 shows featuring every Bollywood’s most celebrated artists.

Manish Sood, National Promoter and Founder of Intense Entertainment, said in a statement, “We’re calling it the Unfinished Tour because that’s exactly what it is, an unfinished chapter we’re ready to complete. This is more than just a tour, it’s about honouring an artist’s journey and reconnecting with fans who were left waiting. We’re going all out to make the Unfinished Tour the biggest live Bollywood-hip hop experience the U.S. has ever seen”.

Tickets are available at IntenseDMV.com & Ticketmaster.com.

The Unfinished Tour 2025 will travel across six major U.S. cities, starting on September 5 in Virginia, followed by September 6, in New Jersey, September 13 in San Francisco, September 14 in Seattle, September 19 in Dallas, and concluding in Chicago on September 20, 2025.

