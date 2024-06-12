Badshah, Divine and Karan Aujla to appear on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 : Music sensations Badshah, Divine, and Karan Aujla are set to appear on the popular comedy programme, 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'.

Makers of the show on Wednesday took to their Instagram account to release a new promo, promising an entertaining episode.

During the episode, Kapil Sharma engages Badshah in a conversation about their massive fan following and some of the unusual selfie requests they have received.

In one part, Badshah shared a story about a fan asking for a selfie while he was at the urinal.

In the teaser, Kapil also jokes with Karan about filming a music video with real tigers. Karan responded that he was ready to run if needed. Kapil then asked if he really thought he could outrun the tigers, and Badshah added that he was also scared. Kapil joked that Badshah must be since he has better 'leg pieces.'

The promo also shows a musical performance by the three artists on stage.

The next episode will be available on Netflix starting June 14.

Earlier, Badshah teamed up with Divine and Nikhita Gandhi for the track 'O Sajna.' The song, released in March, features vocals by Badshah, Divine, and Nikhita Gandhi. The lyrics were written by Badshah, Divine, Anand Bakshi, and Rajesh Roshan, with music produced by Hiten.

The Great Indian Kapil Show began with guests Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor, followed by cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer. The latest episode featured three Indian sports women Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom and Sift Kaur Samra.

