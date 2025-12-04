Badshah excited to perform in London, see deets

New Delhi [India], December 4 : Rapper Badshah is all set to perform at London's iconic venue, 'The O2'.

His gig will be held on March 22, 2026.

Excited about it, Badshah in a press note said, "Headlining The O2 is more than a milestone it's a dream I've carried for years. Desi hip hop belongs on the global stage, and this show is our declaration. London, we're about to make history together louder, prouder and bigger than ever. 22nd March 2026 will be a night we remember forever."

Neal Karia, Managing Director, TCO Group stated, "This concert is a historic milestone for South Asian music globally. Badshah leading The O2 demonstrates the scale, ambition and global appeal of Indian music. It's a celebration of talent, culture and the movement Badshah has built over generations"

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Badshah enthralled the audience in North America with his shows in New Jersey, Virginia, Oakland, Seattle, Dallas and Chicago.

The music tour of Badshah featured special guest appearances from notable artists, including Nora Fatehi, Mickey Singh, and Bohemia, as well as supporting acts Aastha Gill and Badal.

