Badshah, Gayatri Bhardwaj come up with romantic song 'Jawaab'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 : Rapper Badshah on Friday unveiled his new song titled 'Jawaab'.

The song's video features Badshah alongside actress Gayatri Bhardwaj. 'Jawaab' has been shot in Manali.

On collaborating with Badshah, Gayatri said, "I met Badshah at India's Got Talent while promoting my film. And as luck would have it, he was looking for a leading lady for his new song. It all happened very fast and I was in Manali shooting for the song within 3 days. It was absolutely magical. I can't wait to see how the song has come out and see the reactions of people watching our labour of love."

Meanwhile, Badshah recently garnered headlines for his alleged relationship with actor Mrunal Thakur. A few days ago, a video of Badshah and Mrunal walking hand-in-hand at a Diwali bash sparked their dating rumours on social media.

However, hours later, Badshah took to Instagram and shut down the rumours with a cryptic message.

"Dear Internet, sorry to disappoint you yet again but jaisa aap soch rahe hain waisa nahi hai (It's not what you're thinking) (sic)," he wrote, followed by laughing emojis.

Prior to these reports, it was rumoured that Mrunal is all set to marry a Telugu boy. However, it was later quashed by the actor.

