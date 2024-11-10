Badshah hints at collaboration with Grammy Nominated African musician Davido

Mumbai, Nov 10 Indian rapper and singer Badshah has dropped subtle clues on collaborating with Grammy nominated-Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido, who has given hits such as “Fall”, “Tchelete” and “1 Milli” to name a few.

The duo took to social media to share a sneak-peek video clip that showcases them creating music in a recording studio in Dubai. In the glimpse, Davido is heard calling Badshah “badman” and “bro”.

A source close to the development shared, “This historic collaboration promises to fuse the vibrant sounds of Indian and African music, creating a truly unique and unforgettable musical experience.”

As per the source, infectious rhythms, catchy melodies and powerful lyrics can be expected out of the two.

“Fans can expect a blend of infectious rhythms, catchy melodies and powerful lyrics that will transcend cultural boundaries,” said the source.

Davido’s real name is David Adedeji Adeleke. He is regarded as one of the most important Afrobeats artists of the 21st century, and for popularizing the genre globally.

Born in Atlanta in the US and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, Davido made his music debut as a member of the group KB International. He rose to fame after releasing "Dami Duro", the second single from his debut studio 2012 album Omo Baba Olowo, from which six additional singles—"Back When", "Ekuro", "Overseas", "All of You", "Gbon Gbon" and "Feel Alright"—were taken.

In 2012, Davido won the Next Rated award at The Headies. Between 2013 and 2015, he released the hit singles "Gobe", "One of a Kind", "Skelewu", "Aye", "Tchelete (Goodlife)", "Naughty", "Owo Ni Koko", "The Sound" and "The Money."

It was in 2019, when the New African magazine listed Davido as one of the 100 most-influential Africans. In November 2023, Davido received three nominations at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards for "Unavailable", "Feel" and his album Timeless. He then received three nominations at the 55th NAACP Image Awards in 2024.

