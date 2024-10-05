Badshah makes special appearance at Diljit Dosanjh's show in London

London [UK], October 5 : Singer Diljit Dosanjh is leaving no stone unturned to make his shows of Dil-Luminati Tour special. After teaming up with Ed Sheeran in Birmingham, he joined hands with rapper Badshah.

During his gig in London on Friday, Badshah made a special appearance with Diljit.

Social media is flooded with the reunion pictures and videos of Badshah and Diljit.

In one of the clips, Badshah and Diljit can be seen performing their hit track "Naina" from the movie Crew. The surprise duet evoked loud cheer from the audience.

After completing his tour abroad, Diljit is set to begin the Indian leg of his tour this October.

The tour will kick off at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 26.

Following Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

Diljit, in a note shared by the team of Saregama, said he is excited to bring his tour to India."Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true. After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle. The love and energy I've felt from fans around the world have been extraordinary, but there's something uniquely special about performing here, where it all began. India, get ready, because Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye! We're going to make history togetherI can promise you a night you'll never forget!"

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Diljit recently announced his casting in 'Border 2', which also features Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.

The sequel will reportedly be set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala, with filming expected to begin in November.

