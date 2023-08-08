Badshah, Payal Dev’s new song ‘Gone Girl’ unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 : After ‘Genda Phool’ and ‘Issa Vibe’, singing sensations Badshah and Payal Dev have now come up with a new song titled ‘Gone Girl’.

In the new track, Badshah revisits the essence of his quintessential old school commercial soundscape, captivating audiences once again.

Speaking about it, Badshah in a statement said,“It’s great to team up with Payal Dev once again on ‘Gone Girl’. This upbeat single is an ode to my musical history and sets the tone of what I want to achieve with my upcoming releases: going back to my roots! I am grateful for the love and support of my fans, who have been my day ones throughout this incredible journey and ‘Gone Girl’ is my way of thanking them. Get ready to experience the ‘B’ in banger.”

The song pairs Badshah's irresistibly slick demeanour with Payal's captivating vocals, resulting in a bonafide dancefloor banger filled with lively melodies, bombastic beats, pop-forward vocals, gripping lyrics, and infectious energy.

