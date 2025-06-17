Badshah quips about ‘getting banned in some cities’

Mumbai, June 17 Popular rapper and musician Badshah joked about being “banned” in a few cities while vacationing in Maldives.

Badshah took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures from his holiday.

The first image showed the “Kar Gayi Chull” hitmaker enjoying breakfast in a pool. He also shared a video of himself playing beach volleyball with friends. Another photo captured him posing next to a tree, while the final one was a close-up selfie of the rapper.

Taking to the caption, he wrote: “We are just messing around… Getting banned in some cities… Getting tanned on some islands….. @furaverimaldives #furaverimaldives @holidays2cherish #holidays2cherish #h2c #manymemories.”

The rapper did not disclose any details about the cities he is talking about. However, it was in April, when the Punjab Police booked Badshah on a complaint, filed by Emanual Masih, who represented the Global Christian Action Committee, claiming that this new song has hurt the religious sentiments of the Christian community.

The complainant alleged that Badshah used the words 'church' and 'bible' in his new song 'Velvet Flow' in an objectionable way.

The 40-year-old rapper, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh, has recorded his songs in Hindi, Punjabi, English and Haryanvi languages.

Badshah gained widespread recognition after his 2012 single, "Saturday Saturday", was featured in the soundtrack of the 2014 movie, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

His notable works in Bollywood films include "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai" from the Sonam Kapoor-starrer Khoobsurat, "Kar Gayi Chull" from Kapoor and Sons, "Garmi" from Street Dancer 3D, "Naina" from Crew, "Proper Patola" from Namaste England.

He has also collaborated with international artists such as J Balvin and Tainy for the song "Voodoo” with a guest verse from Lil Baby. Badshah has appeared as a judge on MTV Hustle, Indian Idol, Dil Hai Hindustani, India's Got Talent, and India's Got Latent.

