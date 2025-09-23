Badshah sets the stage for festive spirit with his new dance anthem

Mumbai, Sep 23 Rapper Badshah, who is known for ‘Jugnu’, ‘Saturday Saturday’ and others, has released his new track ‘Kokaina’ on Tuesday. The track features the vocals of Simiran Kaur Dhadli and Badshah. The music video features actress Natasha Bharadwaj along with the rapper.

This party anthem blends infectious beats, razor-sharp lyrics and has an irresistible hookstep, primed to ignite the upcoming festive season as the ultimate party starter.

Badshah shared, “‘Kokaina’ isn’t just a song, it's an experience. It's about embracing the moment and celebrating life as it comes. This track embodies the fun and freedom we all yearn for, and I truly hope it brings together people both on and off the dance floor”.

The music for the track is produced by Hiten. His production gives the upbeat track its pulsating peppy vibe. Contributing to the high-octane magic, the dynamic duo comprising Piyush & Shazia infuse their creative brilliance into the choreography that transforms the track into an electrifying slick dance floor anthem.

The music video is a visual feast, showcasing Badshah’s king size persona and striking artistic ingenuity. In a true Badshah-esque style, the track serves not just as another commercial song but a pop cultural moment.

Badshah is one of India’s most prominent rappers, singers, and music producers. His breakout tracks like ‘DJ Waley Babu’, ‘Genda Phool’, and ‘Kala Chashma’ turned him into a household name, dominating Bollywood soundtracks and independent charts.

With ‘Kokaina’, Badshah and Saregama continue their streak of delivering era-defining hits. As the track gears up to dominate global charts, one fact is undeniable- Badshah’s reign at the pinnacle of the commercial music scene is stronger than ever.

The song has been released under the label of Saregama Music. The music video of the song is now live on the label’s YouTube channel and available across all major audio streaming platforms.

