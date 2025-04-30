Badshah surprises fans with his groovy dance moves in new song 'Galiyon Ke Galib'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 : Singer and rapper Badshah's much-awaited song 'Galiyon Ke Ghalib' has finally been released today.

The next potential party anthem, 'Galiyon Ke Ghalib', features a dance performance by Badshah in a catchy music video, showcasing his signature swagger and effortless flow.

The recent release showcases Badshah's artistic evolution as he not only delivers a new party song characterised by incisive lyrical storytelling, street sensibility and dynamic production, but also unveils his dynamic dance skills for the first time in the song's catchy music video.

Badshah calls 'Galiyon Ke Galib' a "testament" to his evolution in the music industry from his album 'Fitoor', which represents a pivotal moment in his artistic journey.

"Fitoor represents a pivotal moment in my artistic journey, a profound exploration of self and sound where I've shed the constraints of expectation to embrace creative autonomy. 'Galiyon Ke Ghalib' is a testament to this metamorphosis, a track that embodies the raw experimental energy I've always strived for, fueled by a primal love for hip-hop and the kaleidoscopic culture that has shaped and defined my unique creative expression. It's an unapologetic expression of my artistry, and I hope it will resonate with listeners on a visceral level," said Badshah as quoted in a press note shared by the artist's team.

Badshah's other albums include 'Fitoor', 'Blessed', 'Velvet Flow' and others.

The singer shared the track on his Instagram handle while showcasing a glimpse of his groovy dance moves.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJDx4BvIrlp/

Meanwhile, Badshah recently officially announced the US dates for 'The Unfinished Tour'. He will perform in Virginia, New Jersey, the Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas and Chicago throughout September 2025.

