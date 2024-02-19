BAFTA 2024: '20 Days in Mariupol' receives 'Best Documentary' award

London [UK], February 19 : Journalist-turned-director Mstyslav Chernov's '20 Days in Mariupol' bagged Best Documentary award at the 77th edition of BAFTA awards.

'20 Days In Mariupol' marks Chernov's documentary feature debut. The project offers a first-person account of the 20 days he and his AP colleagues Maloletka and Stepanenko spent documenting Russia's invasion of Mariupol, Ukraine, Variety reported.

In his acceptance speech, Chernov said," This is not about us...this is about the people of Ukraine. Thank you for empowering our voice...Let's keep fighting. Thank you."

The documentary captures shocking images of Russian troops targeting civilians, killing children, the elderly, and thousands of others. Among the atrocities was the Russian bombing of a maternity hospital.

The film also shows the challenges Chernov faced trying to upload the footage he and his colleagues were taking. Sometimes he could use a satellite phone; other times Ukrainian military officials would guide him to one of the few places in Mariupol still with an internet connection.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor