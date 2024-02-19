BAFTA 2024: 'Anatomy of a Fall' bags 'Best Original Screenplay' award

London [UK], February 19 : After winning awards at several film festivals, Justine Triet's 'Anatomy of a Fall' once again shined and this time at the BAFTA 2024 Awards.

The film just bagged 'Best Original Screenplay' at the BAFTA Film Awards, which are underway at London's Royal Festival Hall. The ceremony is streaming live on Lionsgate Play.

'Anatomy of a Fall' won the Palme d'Or in Cannes last year and since then it has been dominating the film festivals.

In the film, German actress Sandra Huller (Toni Erdmann) plays a German writer accused of murdering her French husband (Samuel Theis).

Huller plays Sandra, a German writer who lives in martial disharmony with her French husband, Samuel, and their 11-year-old son, Daniel, in a remote town in the French Alps. When Samuel is found dead in the snow below their chalet, the police question whether he committed suicide or was killed. Sandra becomes the main suspect and the couple's conflicted relationship is put on trial. Daniel, who is blind, becomes a key witness in the case. Swann Arlaud and Milo Machado Graner co-star, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Triet co-wrote the screenplay for Anatomy of a Fall with Arthur Harari. Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion produced.

